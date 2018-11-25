Libya: Situation of migrants and rescue operations up for discussion

Civil Liberties Committee MEPs will try to get clarification from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Frontex and the Search and Rescue Observatory for the Mediterranean (SAROBMED) about Libya being assigned a Search and Rescue area in the Mediterranean. Being in charge of managing a SAR area implies that vessels carrying migrants and refugees can be […]

Civil Liberties Committee MEPs will try to get clarification from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Frontex and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...