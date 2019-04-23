Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Libya: Thousands seek shelter in health clinics from Tripoli fighting, UN warns


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Nearly three weeks since fighting began near the Libyan capital Tripoli, the UN health agency warned on Tuesday that “large numbers” of people are sheltering in medical clinics, while civilians continue to be killed or injured, and refugees and migrants remain exposed to clashes. “The latest figure as of last night is 264 dead and […]

Nearly three weeks since fighting began near the Libyan capital Tripoli, the UN health agency warned on Tuesday that “large numbers” of people are shelteri...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/04/2019

Tchad : interdiction de la marche prévue jeudi prochain à N'Djamena

Tchad : interdiction de la marche prévue jeudi prochain à N'Djamena

Tchad : le registre social unifié, un instrument au service de la protection sociale Tchad : le registre social unifié, un instrument au service de la protection sociale 22/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décès du Sultan du Dar Tama, Ibrahim Mahamat Abdoulaye

23/04/2019

Tchad : Kalzeubé Payimi appelle à multiplier les prières et prêches face à Boko Haram

23/04/2019

Franc FCFA : atout ou frein pour la CEMAC ?

23/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/04/2019 - AMA

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90