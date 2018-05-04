Libya: Time running out for 800 migrants and refugees held in detention centre in Zuwara

MSF is highly concerned about the fate of around 800 migrants and refugees held in a dangerously overcrowded detention centre in the port city of Zuwara, around 100 kilometres west of Tripoli. Some of the men, women and children inside have been detained in inhumane conditions for more than five months without adequate food or […]

