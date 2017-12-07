Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Libya’s slave trade shocks AU-EU leaders into action


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Décembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The warning bells had been sounding for months. In April this year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned that its staff in Niger and Libya had ‘documented shocking events on North African [migrant routes](https://issafrica.org/research/papers/the-niger-libya-corridor-smugglers-perspectives), which they have described as “slave markets”’. But it was only when CNN broadcast… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/libyas-slave-trade-shocks-aueu-leaders-into-action?lang=...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/12/2017

« Le Tchad occupe une place unique dans la coopération avec les Emirats »

« Le Tchad occupe une place unique dans la coopération avec les Emirats »

Le Tchad est un pays stable, selon Mahamat Yosko Brahim Le Tchad est un pays stable, selon Mahamat Yosko Brahim 01/12/2017

Populaires

Tchad: des membres de la société civile dénoncent les interdictions de marches pacifiques

07/12/2017

Le Président américain veut-il mettre le feu aux poudres au Proche Orient ?

07/12/2017

Le Maroc conteste la remise en cause du statut juridique et politique de la Palestine

07/12/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/12/2017 - Mes MEGHERBI et SCHMID

Lettre ouverte à Emmanuel MACRON : Au nom de l’amitié entre les deux peuples, un statut plus ouvert pour les Algériens de France est plus que souhaitable

Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam 21/11/2017 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 03/12/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Lutte contre l’immigration irrégulière : Gérard COLLOMB durcit le ton

Lutte contre l’immigration irrégulière : Gérard COLLOMB durcit le ton

Tchad : un bilan de plus en plus controversé Tchad : un bilan de plus en plus controversé 01/12/2017 -

REACTION - 06/12/2017 - Info Alwihda

Une attaque libyenne et non des affrontements inter rebelles tchadiens

Une attaque libyenne et non des affrontements inter rebelles tchadiens

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité. CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité. 24/11/2017 - Armelle FOTSO

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.