Liquid Intelligent Technologies appointed Deon Geyser as the new CEO for its South Africa Operations

Today Liquid Telecom South Africa (https://www.LiquidTelecom.com/) announced that Deon Geyser has been appointed as its new CEO, effective from January 1st 2021. Geyser will be responsible for overseeing the strategic repositioning of the company as Liquid Intelligent Technologies and the execution of the new strategic direction of providing an integrated technology capability that enables customers… […]

Today Liquid Telecom South Africa (https://...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...