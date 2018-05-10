Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Local European Union Statement by Heads of Mission in Kenya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The European Union Delegation issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Kenya: The EU Heads of Mission are greatly saddened at the news of the tragedy in Nakuru County, where many people in the Solai area are feared to have lost their lives and hundreds have lost their homes […]

