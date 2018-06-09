London Scottish FC Coach To Condition Ghana Rugby Eagles

The President of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org), Mr Herbert Mensah, has invited Mr Stuart Aimer, Strength and Conditioning (S&C) coach of London Scottish FC, to Ghana to assess and “fix” the conditioning of the Ghana Rugby national team, the Ghana Eagles. This move follows closely on the just ended 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup that was […]

The President of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org), Mr Herbert Mensah, has invited Mr Stuart Aimer, Str...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...