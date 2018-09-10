Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Lone Congolese Bank to Sign the China-Africa Inter Bank Association Establishment Agreement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


RAWBANK (www.Rawbank.cd), the only Congolese bank to have been selected as founding member of this cooperation, hence assumes its leading role in the Congolese banking sector alongside international and African banks. This agreement marks the official establishment of the first China-Africa financial cooperation multilateral mechanism. Based on the presentation by H.E Xi Jinping, President of […]

RAWBANK (www.Rawbank.cd), the only Congolese bank to have been selected as founding member o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/09/2018

Tchad : la CPDC dénonce "l’échec du Gouvernement dans la conduite des affaires du pays"

Tchad : la CPDC dénonce "l’échec du Gouvernement dans la conduite des affaires du pays"

Tchad : la force d'appui aux régies financières sème un climat de psychose Tchad : la force d'appui aux régies financières sème un climat de psychose 09/09/2018

Populaires

Google lance un moteur de recherche dédié à l'open data

10/09/2018

United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on Ceasefire-Related Security Dialogue for Tripoli

10/09/2018

President Ramaphosa to Open Telecom World Conference in Durban

10/09/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la force d'appui aux régies financières sème un climat de psychose
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/09/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

FRONTEX, dispositif renforcé

FRONTEX, dispositif renforcé

Des rebellions ou des identités meurtrières : pourquoi il ne faut pas participer à ces groupes ? Des rebellions ou des identités meurtrières : pourquoi il ne faut pas participer à ces groupes ? 05/09/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

ANALYSE - 09/09/2018 - Freeman Djiddo

Tchad : la tourmente totale ?

Tchad : la tourmente totale ?

Synthèse du projet de loi pour une immigration maîtrisée, un droit d'asile effectif et une intégration réussie Synthèse du projet de loi pour une immigration maîtrisée, un droit d'asile effectif et une intégration réussie 05/09/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 02/09/2018 - Ibrahim Mahamat

Lettre ouverte au président de la République

Lettre ouverte au président de la République

Tchad : des médicaments antipaludiques illicites vendus dans les centres de santé Tchad : des médicaments antipaludiques illicites vendus dans les centres de santé 01/09/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.