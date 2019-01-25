Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

MTI Investment Company visits Tanzania


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Janvier 2019


Tuesday 22 January 2019 the Norwegian ambassador to Tanzania, Elisabeth Jacobsen and Embassy staff met with MTI Investments and some of their investors from Norway and Sweden. MTI Investment is an East African/Nordic Investment Company. They use their university-based approach to make micro-investments in businesses and utilize their academically based networks to help these businesses […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



