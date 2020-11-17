Magic Sign Rookie Chuma Okeke

The Orlando Magic have signed rookie forward Chuma Okeke (CHOO-muh oh-KEE-kee), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. “We are thrilled to welcome Chuma (Okeke) to the team,” said Weltman. “He’s demonstrated all of the characteristics that we had seen in him when we […]

