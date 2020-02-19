Maha Zaoui: ‘We are going to build something special in Africa’

Tunisia-born Maha Zaoui has only just been appointed Women’s Rugby Manager at Rugby Africa, but she has been working on her mission to grow female participation for the past few years. Since she discovered the game of rugby in 2005, this university sport management teacher has never stopped. In 2018, she was an inaugural recipient […]

