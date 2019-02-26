MainOne and Facebook announce open-access fiber network in Nigeria

MainOne (www.MainOne.net) has announced a metro fiber infrastructure project in two states of Nigeria, with support from Facebook. The infrastructure collaboration is part of Facebook’s efforts to connect more people to broadband internet. As part of this project, MainOne is building and operating approximately 750 km terrestrial fiber infrastructure in Edo and Ogun States, two […]

