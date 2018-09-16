MainOne and Orange ink deal to boost internet access into Francophone West Africa

French Telecoms company, Orange (www.Orange.com) and leading West African Connectivity and Data Centre services provider, MainOne (www.MainOne.net) have struck a partnership that will see the French telecoms giant co-invest in two new cable landing stations in Dakar, Senegal and Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire while the broadband infrastructure provider will provide additional capacity via its 7000km cable… […]

French Telecoms company, Orange (www.Orange.com) and leading West African Connectivity...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...