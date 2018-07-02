MainOne’s MDXI achieves TCCF… now most certified Data Center in Nigeria

MainOne’s ([www.MainOne.net](http://www.mainone.net/)) Data Centre subsidiary, MDXI has just received its Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute. With this new milestone, MDXI becomes the leading Data center in West Africa with the top 5 certifications in the industry, being the Tier III Constructed Facility certification, TCCF, the PCI-DSS certification which… Read more […]

MainOne’s ([www.MainOne.net](http://www.ma...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...