Malawi: African Development Bank boosts cyclone response with emergency relief package and measures to combat climate change


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Malawi’s recovery and reconstruction plans in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai has received a boost from the African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)), which is supporting the country with an emergency relief package and measures to combat the effect of climate change in the Southern African region. Mateus Magala, the Bank’s Vice President for Corporate Services and […]

