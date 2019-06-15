Mali: Cycle of violence against civilians must stop, says UN expert

Alioune Tine, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, says continuing deadly attacks on civilians in certain areas of the country could be described as crimes against humanity and urged stronger protection of people and property. Tine made the remarks following the weekend attack on the Dogon village of Sobanou-Kou in […]

