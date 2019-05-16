Mali: Displacement figure triples because of violence and military operations

The number of people forced to flee their homes in Mali increased by 360 per cent last year because of violence and military operations, according to a new report by the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC). The number of people displaced has continued to increase in the first months of 2019 resulting […]
The number of people forced to flee their homes in Mali increased by 360 per cent last year because of violence and military operations, according ...
The number of people forced to flee their homes in Mali increased by 360 per cent last year because of violence and military operations, according ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...