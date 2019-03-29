Malta-Ghana Visa Waiver Agreement covers Diplomatic, Official, and Services Passports

With reference to press reports claiming that Malta has announced a visa waiver policy for Ghanaian passport holders, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion would like to clarify the following: On 26 March 2019, Malta and Ghana signed an Agreement on the Waiver of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and Official/Service Passports. […]

With reference to press reports claiming that Malta has announced a visa waiver policy for Ghanaian passport holders, the Ministry fo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...