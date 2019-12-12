Malware variety grows by 13.7% in 2019 due to web skimmers

In 2019, the number of unique malicious objects detected by Kaspersky’s (www.Kaspersky.co.za) web antivirus solution rose by an eighth, compared to last year — reaching 24,610,126. This growth was mainly influenced by a 187% rise in web skimmer files. Other threats, such as backdoors and banking Trojans detected in-lab, also grew, while the presence of […]
In 2019, the number of unique malicious objects detected by Kaspersky’s (www.Kaspersky.co.za) web antivirus solution rose by an eight...
In 2019, the number of unique malicious objects detected by Kaspersky’s (www.Kaspersky.co.za) web antivirus solution rose by an eight...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...