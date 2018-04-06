Mark Alexander re-elected as South African Rugby Union president

Mr. Mark Alexander was re-elected as president of the South African Rugby Union (www.SARugby.co.za) for a four-year term at its annual meeting in Cape Town on Friday. Mr. Alexander was opposed by Advocate Andre May, the president of the Leopards Rugby Union. Mr. Alexander was originally elected unopposed in October 2016 following the resignation of […]

