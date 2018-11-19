Marriott Hotels spark new perspectives with first ever Ted Fellows Salon in Egypt

Marriott Hotels ([www.MarriottHotels.com](http://www.marriotthotels.com/)) in partnership with TED, hosted its first ever TED Fellows Salon in Egypt, sparking meaningful conversations on “Egypt’s Cultural Past and Present” at the Marriott Mena House, Cairo. Against the dramatic backdrop of the Mighty Pyramids of Giza, renowned TED Fellows, educational entrepreneur, Karim Abouelnaga, and East… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/marriott-hotels-spark-new-perspectives-with-firs...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...