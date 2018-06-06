Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Marriott International Announces Vision for Sheraton Transformation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) ([www.Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) today announced its transformation vision for Sheraton Hotels and Resorts (www.Sheraton.com), the third largest brand in its portfolio, and the largest outside of North America in terms of room count. The company, which introduced its new Sheraton guestroom late last year, is showcasing its vision for Sheraton’s… Read more on […]

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) ([www.Marriott.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/06/2018

Tchad: un ancien sergent-chef décède à l'âge de 116 ans

Tchad: un ancien sergent-chef décède à l'âge de 116 ans

Tchad : des falsificateurs de cartes d'identité arrêtés par les services de renseignement Tchad : des falsificateurs de cartes d'identité arrêtés par les services de renseignement 05/06/2018

Populaires

Tchad: un ancien sergent-chef décède à l'âge de 116 ans

05/06/2018

Tchad : des falsificateurs de cartes d'identité arrêtés par les services de renseignement

05/06/2018

Tchad : les médecins envisagent une grève sèche sans service minimum

05/06/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/05/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Un cri d’alarme à la jeunesse consciente d’Afrique

Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie 23/05/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 31/05/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Les jeunes actifs favorisés par un nouvel accord franco-algérien

Les jeunes actifs favorisés par un nouvel accord franco-algérien

Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour 29/05/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.