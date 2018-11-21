Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Marriott International provides exclusive access for Loyalty Members during the Adrenaline Fuelled Grand Prix Race weekend


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Marriott International ([Marriott.com](http://www.marriott.com/)) will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to members of its award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG), who redeemed their points for Moments, to get up close and personal with Finnish Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver, Valtteri Bottas. As part of its partnership… Read more on https://marriott.africa-newsroom.com/press/marriott-international-provides-exc...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/11/2018

Tchad : un accord pour faciliter le paiement des maitres communautaires

Tchad : un accord pour faciliter le paiement des maitres communautaires

Des initiatives innovantes prises par le Tchad pour faciliter l'accès des réfugiés à l'éducation Des initiatives innovantes prises par le Tchad pour faciliter l'accès des réfugiés à l'éducation 20/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : un accord pour faciliter le paiement des maitres communautaires

20/11/2018

Tchad : un centre de formation technique professionnelle inauguré à N'Djamena

20/11/2018

Tchad : jour férié pour les travailleurs

20/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Abu Dhabi accueille le Forum Interfaith Alliance For Safer Communities : La dignité des mineurs dans le monde numérique
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/11/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens 15/11/2018 -

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 17/11/2018 -

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

"Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" "Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" 13/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.