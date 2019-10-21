Massey Ferguson lends support to South Africa’s emerging farmers

For three consecutive years emerging farmers throughout South Africa have gathered as members of the African Farmers’ Association of South Africa (AFASA) in the aspiration to become some of the country’s most competent and successful commercial farmers. This year’s AFASA Conference on Agri-business Transformation took place in Bloemfontein, Free State from 6 – 8 October […]

