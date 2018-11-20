Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

McKinsey shows Africa is the world’s next big growth market


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A new book by McKinsey (https://www.McKinsey.com/) confirms that Africa is poised for economic acceleration, akin to the Asian boom. While other geographies are seeing incremental growth, global companies that get in early and join the African champions shaping the right strategies, can sustain double-digit profit growth over the next few decades. Download the Inforgraphic: https://bit.ly/2OSTNTP… […]

A new book by McKinsey (https://www.McKinsey.com/
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/11/2018

Tchad : "l'ignorance tue plus que la maladie", Hinda Déby

Tchad : "l'ignorance tue plus que la maladie", Hinda Déby

Tchad : l’UNET exige des sanctions contre les étudiants incarcérés Tchad : l’UNET exige des sanctions contre les étudiants incarcérés 18/11/2018

Populaires

Tchad : le ministre de la Sécurité devient général de corps d’armées

20/11/2018

Tchad : radiation au sein de l’armée

20/11/2018

Distinction: A Paris,un camerounais désigné « Personnalité Africaine de l’Année 2018»

19/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Abu Dhabi accueille le Forum Interfaith Alliance For Safer Communities : La dignité des mineurs dans le monde numérique
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/11/2018 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Le dérèglement des relations humaines

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens 15/11/2018 -

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 17/11/2018 -

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong

"Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" "Le rapport Doing Business 2019 sur le Cameroun est erroné" 13/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.