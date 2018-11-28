Alwihda Info
Media Advisory: 2018 African Economic Conference “Regional and Continental Integration for Africa’s Developmen t”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Novembre 2018


What: The 2018 African Economic Conference (AEC) will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme “Regional and Continental Integration for Africa’s Development”. The Conference is jointly organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org). Who: – H.E. Paul Kagame, […]

