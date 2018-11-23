Media Advisory: Invitation to Joint Media Briefing for the Unveiling of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

The Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Minister Bathabile Dlamini, invites members of the media to a joint press briefing to introduce the 2018 events for the 16 Days of Activism Campaign Against Violence on Women and Children. The Minister will be joined by leaders of the women’s movement from across various sectors addressing […]

