Media Statement: Albinism: International Albinism Awareness Day 13 June 2018

Speaking ahead of International Albinism Awareness Day on Wednesday,13 June, the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism, Ikponwosa Ero, takes stock of progress under the theme of the Day, “shining our light to the world”. “Today, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of persons with albinism including Goldalyn Kakuya, a […]

Speaking ahead of International Albinism Awareness Day on Wednesday,13 June, the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of huma...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...