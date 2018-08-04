Media Statement on outcomes of the Inagural Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform – Chaired by Deputy President D avid Mabuza at The Union Buildings, Pretoria

Deputy President David Mabuza has today, Friday 03 August 2018, chaired the inaugural meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform which will provide political oversight and oversee the implementation of Cabinet decisions on Land Reform and Anti-Poverty interventions. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and appointed Deputy President David… Read […]

Deputy President David Mabuza has today, Friday 03 August 2018, chaired the in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...