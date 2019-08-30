Memfys Hospital and GE Healthcare Collaborate to Improve Disease Diagnosis for Nigeria’s South-East Regions

The collaboration will help provide innovative technology to enable early diagnosis and detection of diseases; Memfys is the first hospital in South-East Nigeria to install GE Healthcare’s (www.GEHealthcare.com) SIGNA™ Explorer 1.5Tesla MRI system. GE Healthcare has partnered with Memfys Hospital to provide the SIGNA™ Explorer 1.5Tesla MRI system services and training to advance early diagnosis… […]

The collaboration will help provide innovative technology to enable early diagnosis and d...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...