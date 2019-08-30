Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Memfys Hospital and GE Healthcare Collaborate to Improve Disease Diagnosis for Nigeria’s South-East Regions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The collaboration will help provide innovative technology to enable early diagnosis and detection of diseases; Memfys is the first hospital in South-East Nigeria to install GE Healthcare’s (www.GEHealthcare.com) SIGNA™ Explorer 1.5Tesla MRI system. GE Healthcare has partnered with Memfys Hospital to provide the SIGNA™ Explorer 1.5Tesla MRI system services and training to advance early diagnosis… […]

The collaboration will help provide innovative technology to enable early diagnosis and d...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/08/2019

Tchad : un réseau de comités cantonaux expérimenté pour favoriser les échanges

Tchad : un réseau de comités cantonaux expérimenté pour favoriser les échanges

Le Tchad veut sortir de la liste des pays à risques, un frein à l'investissement Le Tchad veut sortir de la liste des pays à risques, un frein à l'investissement 28/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : le Parc de Zakouma, l'un des endroits les plus agréables du monde en 2019

29/08/2019

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 29 août 2019

29/08/2019

Tchad : un ex-commissaire condamné et radié par le président, disparaît de prison

29/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la pratique du sport pour réduire la tension, la goutte et le rhumatisme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/08/2019 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

Tchad : la prévention des conflits intercommunautaires par l’exogamie dans le BET

Tchad : la prévention des conflits intercommunautaires par l’exogamie dans le BET

Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance... Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance... 27/08/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

ANALYSE - 29/08/2019 - Daoud Deroua Abdelkerim

Tchad : les défis et enjeux du secteur de l’artisanat dans la politique de promotion du secteur privé

Tchad : les défis et enjeux du secteur de l’artisanat dans la politique de promotion du secteur privé

Tchad : que deviendront les 121 étudiants de la Faculté Emi Koussi ? Tchad : que deviendront les 121 étudiants de la Faculté Emi Koussi ? 27/08/2019 -

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019