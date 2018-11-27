Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation Discussed with the President of Central African Republic their commitment to develop healthcare capacity in the country


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Merck foundation ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](http://www.merck-foundation.com/)) acknowledged the First Lady of Central African Republic for her efforts as “Merck more than a Mother” Ambassador in Central African Republic -C.A.R; Merck Foundation underscored their partnership with the First Lady and ministry of Health of C.A.R. Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany underscored… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/merck-foundation-discussed-with-the-president-of-centr...

