Merck Foundation announces the Winners of âMerck More Than a Motherâ Fashion Awards in Zambia to break Infertility Stigma


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com) had invited application from all young Fashion Designers of Zambia to create a design with the aim to break the stigma around infertility in general and around infertile women in particular in Zambia and rest of Africa; The 6 winners got an opportunity to exhibit their designs during Zambia Fashion Week with […]

