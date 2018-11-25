Alwihda Info
Merck Foundation marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Merck Foundation ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](http://www.merck-foundation.com/)), the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany, marks today the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and also marks the start of the “16 Days of Activism” that precedes Human Rights Day on December 10 each year. Through their “Merck more than a Mother” campaign, Merck Foundation wishes to empower… […]

Merck Foundation ([www.Merck-Foundation.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



