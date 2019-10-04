Merck Foundation provides their first ‘Health Media Training’ in partnership with the First Lady of the Kingdom of Lesotho

Merck Foundation ([Merck-Foundation.com](http://www.Merck-Foundation.com)) Calls for Applications for Media Recognition Awards to break infertility stigma; Merck Foundation partners with The First Lady of the Kingdom of Lesotho to underscore their commitment to build healthcare capacity in the country Merck Foundation the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first “Merck Foundation… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/merck-foundation-provides-their-first-health-med...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...