Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Merck Foundation underscores their long-term commitment to build healthcare capacity and empower women in Angola


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com) discussed their healthcare development and women empowerment programs with The First Lady of Angola; Merck Foundation met the Minister of Health of Angola to discuss their healthcare capacity building program Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscored their long-term commitment to build healthcare capacity and empower women during… Read […]

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com) discussed their healthcare development...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/02/2020

Tchad : 11 nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

Tchad : 11 nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

Mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar : que s'est-il passé ? Mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar : que s'est-il passé ? 18/02/2020

Populaires

Cameroun : mystérieuse mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar

18/02/2020

Tchad : 11 nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

18/02/2020

Mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar : que s'est-il passé ?

18/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un match de foot sous tension à Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut commerçant Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut commerçant 17/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar