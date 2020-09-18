Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

Greek Forward Becomes Third Player to Win Multiple MVP Awards by Age 25; Antetokounmpo is Third Player to Win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in Same Season Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2019-20 Kia NBA (www.NBA.com) Most Valuable Player, the NBA announced today. This is the second straight Kia […]

Greek Forward Becomes Third Player to Win Multiple MVP Awards by Age 25; Antetokounmpo is Third Player to Win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in Sa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...