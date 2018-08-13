Alwihda Info
Minister Bibeau to visit West Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2018


As part of Canada’s commitment to strengthen ties with Africa and to work with the continent to help address the challenges it faces, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development, will travel to Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire from August 13 to 19, 2018. During her visit, Minister Bibeau will meet with government officials, […]

As part of Canada's commitment to strengthen ties with Africa and to work with the continent to help address the challenges it faces,

Lire la suite
