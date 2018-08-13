Minister Bibeau to visit West Africa

As part of Canada’s commitment to strengthen ties with Africa and to work with the continent to help address the challenges it faces, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development, will travel to Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire from August 13 to 19, 2018. During her visit, Minister Bibeau will meet with government officials, […]
