Minister Shahid sends Revolution Day greetings to Egypt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sent a message conveying felicitations to His Excellency Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt. Minister’s message reads as follows: “It is my pleasure to extend warm felicitations and good wishes to Your Excellency, the […]

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sent a message conveying felicitations to ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...