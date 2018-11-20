Minister Sisulu arrives in Moscow to strengthen trade and diplomatic relations with the Government of the Russian Federation

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, has arrived in Moscow in the Russian Federation for a Working Visit where she will co-chair the 15th Session of the annual South Africa-Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) with the Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, H.E. Dmitry Kobylkin. The […]

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, has arrived in Moscow in the Russ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...