Minister Ville Skinnari to Brussels to discuss the EU’s new Africa Strategy

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen have invited EU development ministers to discuss the new EU Strategy for Africa at an informal lunch in Brussels on 13 February. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will represent Finland at […]

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles and EU Commissioner f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...