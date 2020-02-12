Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Minister Ville Skinnari to Brussels to discuss the EU’s new Africa Strategy


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen have invited EU development ministers to discuss the new EU Strategy for Africa at an informal lunch in Brussels on 13 February. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will represent Finland at […]

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles and EU Commissioner f...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 11/02/2020

Tchad : budget adopté, la mairie d'Abéché prévoit des investissements en 2020

Tchad : budget adopté, la mairie d'Abéché prévoit des investissements en 2020

Tchad : prison ferme pour un trafiquant d’êtres humains Tchad : prison ferme pour un trafiquant d’êtres humains 11/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le nouveau chef d'état-major de l'armée de terre installé

12/02/2020

Tchad : 11 commissaires à la CNDH prêtent serment

12/02/2020

Judo : Me Abakar Djermah attendu à Lomé

12/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police "doit être au service de la population" (ministre de la sécurité)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 07/02/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye

Coronavirus n’est rien d’autre qu’un…Ebola, la comparaison clinique du Dr Amadou Alima Guèye

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine 06/02/2020 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar