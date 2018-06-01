Minister for Africa urges Sierra Leone to invest in next generation of girls

The UK’s Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, has visited Sierra Leone to see how the UK’s longstanding partnership with Sierra Leone is improving the lives of some of the poorest people, including empowering women and girls. Shortly following Sierra Leone’s first independently-run election since the civil war, the Minister had the opportunity to congratulate President […]

