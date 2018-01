Minister for Foreign Affairs on Appointment of Ambassador to Zimbabwe: Today I announce the appointment of Ms. Bronte Moules as Australia’s next Ambassador to Zimbabwe, with non-resident accreditation to Malawi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, and Zambia. The appointment comes at an important time in Zimbabwe’s political development. As […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...