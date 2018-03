Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias on visit to Cairo

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias, is carrying out a visit to Cairo today, Tuesday, 20 March, for a working meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. The talks will focus on issues of bilateral and regional interest. Earlier, Mr. Kotzias will be received by Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The visit is taking place […]

