Minister of Foreign Affairs receives Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt to Kingdom of Bahrain

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid AlZayani, received today in his office at the Ministry’s General Court, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Yasser Mohamed Shaaban. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador, noting the level of the distinct brotherly relations between the […]

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid AlZayani, received today in his office at the Ministry’s General Court,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...