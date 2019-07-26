Minister of Foreign Affairs receives copy of credentials of Ambassador-Designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kingdom of Morocco to Bahrain

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, received in his office today at the Ministry’s General Court, Mr. Mustapha Benkhayi, where he received a copy of his credentials as an Ambassador-Designate Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Minister of Foreign Affairs […]
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, received in his office today at the Ministry’s Ge...
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, received in his office today at the Ministry’s Ge...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...