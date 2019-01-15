Minister of Transport statement following the blockage of the N3 Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza by truck drivers

The Minister of Transport, Dr Blade Nzimande, strongly condemns the blockage of the N3 Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza by truck drivers. Yesterday evening, the 13th of January 2019, truck drivers used their trucks to block the North and South bound of the N3 from 20h00. Law enforcement agencies responded swiftly and impounded four (4) […]

The Minister of Transport, Dr Blade Nzimande, strongly condemns the blockage of the N3 Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza by truck drivers. Yesterday evening, the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...