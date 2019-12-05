Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Secretary-General Meets Libyan Official


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Thursday with HE Libyan Foreign Minister Undersecretary for Technical Affairs Mahmoud Khalifa Al Telisi who is recently visiting the country. During the meeting, they viewed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of common concern. Read […]

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Thursday with HE Libyan Foreign Mini...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/12/2019

Tchad : l'armée veut se prendre en charge avec cette nouvelle réforme

Tchad : l'armée veut se prendre en charge avec cette nouvelle réforme

Tchad : concertations sur la suppression des frais d’itinérance dans les pays du G5 Sahel Tchad : concertations sur la suppression des frais d’itinérance dans les pays du G5 Sahel 05/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : mort mystérieuse de deux coréens à l'Est

05/12/2019

Tchad : 80 questions en 2 heures, un examen universitaire passe mal à Abéché

05/12/2019

Tchad : Mahamat Nour Ibedou mis en cause pour meurtre et complicité de meurtre

05/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la flamme musicale pour le festival N'Djam Vi à Pala
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique

France : Une immigrée déclarée morte, mais toujours vivante (Par Aliou TALL) France : Une immigrée déclarée morte, mais toujours vivante (Par Aliou TALL) 30/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa