Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Promote Uganda Ltd Sign Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Patrick Mugoya today, May 2nd 2018 signed an addendum to a 2006 Partnership Agreement with Promote Uganda Ltd. represented by CEO David Nsubuga. Since 2006, Promote Uganda Ltd has been working with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to install and maintain TV plasma screens in the Lobbies […]

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Patrick Mugoya today, May 2nd 2018 signed an addendum to a 2006 Partnership Agreem...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...