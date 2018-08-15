Mopani Organises Gala A Dinner For Silver Cup Teams

Mopani Copper Mines (platinum sponsors of the Zambia Rugby Union) organised a Gala Dinner for all teams that are taking part in the Africa Rugby Silver Cup South tournament currently under way at Mufulira Rugby Club in Mufulira, Zambia. The dinner was attended by Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) President Gen Clement Sinkamba, Mopani Copper Mines […]

