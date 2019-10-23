More money and brains needed for ocean sustainability

Serious investments in ocean sustainability will raise the amount of fish to feed the poor, helping drive progress towards the eradication of hunger which is the lynchpin for achieving the other Sustainable Development Goals, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said today. “Ocean protection will only succeed if we spend financial and brain power in developing sustainable […]

Serious investments in ocean sustainability will raise the amount of fish to feed the poor, helping drive progres...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...